Clear

Church installs loop technology to help hearing impaired

Wyatt Park Christian Church is installing a new hearing looping system to help the hearing impaired.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 2:02 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A northwest Missouri church will soon be able to help the hearing impaired get the full service church experience.

Crews installed a new hearing looping system at Wyatt Park Christian Church Wednesday morning.

The system requires a "T-Coil" copper wire to be installed under the carpet of the church. The wire is then connected to the church's sound system that will then be picked up by a person's hearing aid system automatically.

"The hearing aids that they have may already be programmed for this T-Coil system," said Administrative Pastor Cindy Croush. "What they will need to do is to talk to their audiologist to make sure that their hearing aids will connect to the hearing looping system. I understand that it is a very simple process."

The church hopes to have this system up and running for services in two weeks.

This will be the third church in town to install the looping system.

For more information, you can call the church at (816) 232-3374.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Rain chances will move back in on Thursday as our next storm system moves through. Temperatures will cool back down from the middle 60s on Thursday into the middle 50s on Friday as a cold front passes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events