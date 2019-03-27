Church installs loop technology to help hearing impaired

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A northwest Missouri church will soon be able to help the hearing impaired get the full service church experience.

Crews installed a new hearing looping system at Wyatt Park Christian Church Wednesday morning.

The system requires a "T-Coil" copper wire to be installed under the carpet of the church. The wire is then connected to the church's sound system that will then be picked up by a person's hearing aid system automatically.

"The hearing aids that they have may already be programmed for this T-Coil system," said Administrative Pastor Cindy Croush. "What they will need to do is to talk to their audiologist to make sure that their hearing aids will connect to the hearing looping system. I understand that it is a very simple process."

The church hopes to have this system up and running for services in two weeks.

This will be the third church in town to install the looping system.

For more information, you can call the church at (816) 232-3374.