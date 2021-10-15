Clear
Church hosting clothing giveaway



Posted: Oct 15, 2021 9:30 AM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Green Valley Baptist Church is preparing for their quarterly clothing giveaway.

On Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., the church is holding a free clothing giveaway, also including small household items.

Located in the gym of Green Valley Baptist Church, the event is open to anyone, and all items are free thanks to donations from the community.

The church says they want to give people the necessities they need, especially with cold weather around the corner.

"They can come in and take all that they need, or if they know someone else in the community that needs items,” Rosemary Ellsworth said.

“We just enjoy it, it's such a thrill when people start coming in. This is what the bible tells us to do, to help one another. And it's a blessing to us,” Lois Bundy said.

Donations for this giveaway will be accepted through Friday with the next giveaway scheduled for January.

Rain showers have started to exit the area early this morning leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will linger through the lunch time hours with skies gradually clearing this afternoon. Highs will be on the cooler side today in the low to mid 60s. Fall-like weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue into the beginning of next week.
