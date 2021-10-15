Church hosting clothing giveaway

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Green Valley Baptist Church is preparing for their quarterly clothing giveaway.

On Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., the church is holding a free clothing giveaway, also including small household items.

Located in the gym of Green Valley Baptist Church, the event is open to anyone, and all items are free thanks to donations from the community.

The church says they want to give people the necessities they need, especially with cold weather around the corner.

"They can come in and take all that they need, or if they know someone else in the community that needs items,” Rosemary Ellsworth said.

“We just enjoy it, it's such a thrill when people start coming in. This is what the bible tells us to do, to help one another. And it's a blessing to us,” Lois Bundy said.

Donations for this giveaway will be accepted through Friday with the next giveaway scheduled for January.