Pandemic food box program ends Friday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the USDA'S Farmers to Families Food Box Program has helped feed hungry families by purchasing $6 billion in fresh produce and milk from American farmers. Friday, was the day those reliant familes have feared- it was the last.

“Kinda sad, really, cause it’s been beneficial for a lot of families,” said Katie Young, regular food box recipient.

Every week for the past year, people in St. Joseph packed the East Hills parking lot to wait hours for free boxes of food. On the federal program's last day, it was once again, a full house.

“I get what I can get and I distribute it to other families who need it too,” said Young.

USDA officials said the federal program was, "designed and implemented as a temporary, emergency relief effort to respond to severe market disruption caused by a global pandemic. The environment today is much different than when this program was created at the beginning of the pandemic and the condition of our economy has continued to improve since the start of the year."

Over 175,000 boxes of food and gallons of milk have been loaded into vehicles at the local mall. Volunteers with Key's Christian Fellowship Church who have spearheaded the distribution, said the emergency relief effort wasn't originally meant to feed hungry families.

“It wasn’t an assistant program, it was never intended to be. It was meant to bail out the agricultural system that was failing,” said Ryan Hildebrand, volunteer.

However, those who've sat in line every Friday say differently and believe the program is gone too soon.

Young said, “There’s going to be a lot of people still hurting because they can’t go to a lot of the food banks because they don’t have the transportation.”

After spending nearly every week together, volunteers said they feel closer to their neighbors and are blessed to have helped feed hungry families one box at a time.

“The biggest thing it did was build community. We know a lot of the people who come through by name. There’s 30-40 volunteers who know each other, who would have never known each other before,” said Hildebrand.

Nationwide, 170 million boxes of fresh produce and milk have been delivered across the country.