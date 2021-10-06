Church raises awareness of water insecurities across the world

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local church is helping fight against water insecurities in different parts of the world.

The Ashland United Methodist Church participated in a first-of-its-kind "Walk For Water" event held in the church's parking lot Wednesday evening.

Kids were challenged to complete obstacle courses and other tasks centered around moving different amounts of water.

Kathy Cordero, director of Children's Ministries said the goal is to get them to understand the real-life struggles many around the world face to get access to water.

"Anytime kids do things, it helps them remember," Cordero said. "When they are doing these things they will remember that kids have to go through obstacles to get to the water and the water is heavy when they carry it."

Cordero also said the church has raised $1,000 to go towards providing clean water to countries across the globe.