Church raises awareness of water insecurities across the world

The church is holding a first-of-its-kind kind event to show kids the real-life struggles some face to get water in other parts of the world.

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 8:05 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  A local church is helping fight against water insecurities in different parts of the world.

The Ashland United Methodist Church participated in a first-of-its-kind "Walk For Water" event held in the church's parking lot Wednesday evening.

Kids were challenged to complete obstacle courses and other tasks centered around moving different amounts of water.

Kathy Cordero, director of Children's Ministries said the goal is to get them to understand the real-life struggles many around the world face to get access to water.

"Anytime kids do things, it helps them remember," Cordero said.  "When they are doing these things they will remember that kids have to go through obstacles to get to the water and the water is heavy when they carry it."

Cordero also said the church has raised $1,000 to go towards providing clean water to countries across the globe. 

Fall like conditions look to continue today with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will be increasing this afternoon with a few isolated showers possible today and tonight. A few sprinkles will be possible again on Thursday morning, but overall most of the day will dry with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will start to warm up on Friday with highs in the 80s. Warm conditions will continue on Saturday with a breezy southerly wind. A cold front will arrive Sunday bringing cooler weather and rain chances that will continue into Monday.
