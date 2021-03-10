Cinderella's closet is open this year for prom season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District has announced that local high schools will host a prom dance this year.

Proms across the country were canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this year, high schools are saying yes to hosting a school dance for the first time in over a year.

"We are going to have prom at all three high schools this year," said Dr. Shannon Nolte, the Director of Secondary Education for the St. Joseph School District. "Our numbers right now at the middle school and high school level are low. Last I checked, we had twenty kids in quarantine and only two positive cases. And if they've been doing that in the classroom--close to each other--I think we can make it work."

To help make a prom a little less stressful, the Junior League of St. Joseph is hosting their Cinderella's Closet for the month of March. Last year, the closet was only open for two giveaway days before the pandemic forced it to shut down.

"We were really excited to find out that prom for 2021 was on, and that we could, with some restrictions, host our giveaways again this year," said Rachel Kretzer of Cinderella's Closet. "We do have the opportunity to kind of be one of that one-stop-shop for all of your prom needs. And the best thing is because all of our dresses are donated, people walk in, they pick out their perfect dress and it can be completely free, or they are welcome to make a donation if they'd like to do that."

Shoppers must make an appointment online at http://www.juniorleaguesj.com/cinderellas-closet/ in order to shop at Cinderella's Closet. Formal dresses, shoes, jewelry and handbags and other items are available for free, or with a donation.

For those wanting to donate prom items, can drop off their items at Maurices or contact Cinderella's Closet.