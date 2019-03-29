Clear

Citizen's police academy welcomes participants

The first day of the Joint Citizen's Law Enforcement Academy took place Tuesday.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 11:42 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The first day of the Joint Citizen's Law Enforcement Academy took place Tuesday.

The eight week program allows people from the public to get a closer look at what law enforcement does for Buchanan County Sheriff's Department deputies and police officers from the St. Joseph Police Department.

This week, participants got introduced to some of the local law enforcement officials and took tours of the law enforcement center. On the first day, people were able to see storage rooms packed with evidence, surveillance, and an armory showcasing law enforcement weapons.

The yearly academy allows nearly 50 people to take part.

"Everybody should do it to know what's going on in your community," Jeff Moutray, a participant in this year's academy said. "You get to bond with the police. You learn that they are just like everybody. People doing their job."

In the next few weeks, participants will be taken through crime scenes, firearm training, and active shooter training.

KQ2 will be following along with the program for each of the eight weeks.


