A city wide job fair held on Wednesday for St. Joseph companies

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) A city wide job fair was held at Stoney Creek on Wednesday afternoon, Sponsored by IMKO and Triumph Foods.

Those who may have lost their jobs during the pandemic and are still struggling to find a job had some help today.

This is the first year the job fair was held and event officials say this is beneficial, especially after the difficulty of job searching throughout the pandemic, and they do hope to continue this event in the future.

"I think its really important again for the community to bond together to do this workforce develoopment inituitive. and we're all here to help each other out to try and find and identify qualified employees for each one of the businesses that participate today. We do have about 20 different companies here today. We're hoping to continue doing this here in the community to get more businesses to participate in the future," said IMKO Workforce Solutions, Carolynn Sollars.

If you didn't make it today, you can still apply for a job from any of the participating businesses today on their individual websites.

Some of the participating companies were, Altec Industries, Trex mart, Albaugh LLC, and many more.