City Committee holds second meeting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Wednesday was the second meeting for a newly formed city comittee that hopes to address the concerns of landlords in St. Joseph. The main goal of the Voluntary Rental Inspection Citizen Committee is to give landlords the option to decide if they want inspections of their properties done by the city.

In it's second meeting, the committee decided to push back its original deadline for an outine for the group end of the year deadline to may of next year. This is a hot button topic for some landlords in the area, they did not shy away from making their voice heard in today's meeting.

"Tentions are high with this type of topic in the community," Jason Eslinger, chairman of the committee, said. "Hopefully we'll get to a resolution that everybody can agree on."

The committee is now asking the mayor to address the city council to extend that deadline, their reason for the extension is make sure the process is done right the first time.

The committee is made up of 14 people, the next meeting for the comittee is scheduled for November 7th.