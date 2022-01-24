City Council District 1 election preview

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This will be our first preview of the February primary election in St. Joseph.

The mayor's race is open, with four candidates running to replace current mayor, Bill McMurray, who's not running again.

All the city council seats are up for grabs, with several incumbents running for reelection and there's a municipal judge seat open as well.

We begin with the City Council's 1st District race and whomever wins, it'll be a familiar face.

Pat Jones says people have been asking her to run for her old city council seat she lost four years ago.

"Well guess what? They're going to get their wish, I'm going to try and do it,” Pat Jones said.

So now it's a rematch for the first district council seat between incumbent Madison Davis and Jones.

Jones says she hasn't liked what she's been seeing from the meetings she's gone to.

"I have seen so much rudeness, it's unbelievable. That's what the public does not want. It appalls me how they treat people when they come. If I'm elected I'm going to see that any way possible we don't do that,” Jones said.

Jones says she also hasn't liked a lot of the decisions the current council has made including how the city spent the first installment of federal covid relief funds.

She says she has an idea on how to spend next year’s.

"Very much so would I like to see the $15 million that's left used for sidewalks for the schools that don't have them. We need those sidewalks because of that little boy that got killed on Pickett Road,” Jones said.

For all of those fires in empty buildings that we've had lately and other eyesore abandoned structures, Jones with an idea, punishes the owners.

"People that are on drugs, they could care less about which home is on each side of where they're going in to sleep, start a fire on a floor and something has got to be done. This nuisance tax would help us with homes. You either get them up to code, rent them, sell them or the city can take them down at your expense.not our expense. We will come at you for what we have to tear down," Jones said.

Incumbent Madison Davis says he agrees more work needs to be done with empty buildings in the city and he says he's proud he's been a part in addressing that problem.

"Raise fines for those who are in violation of city code. Trying to put together a rental inspection program, trying to come up with a program for vacant buildings We then worked on increasing the amount of money that we use for demolitions," Davis said.

Davis says that when he came on the council, dealing with a pandemic was one of the last things he had expected to deal with, but he feels the city council has managed things well.

"Just being able to allow businesses to make that decision on whether they want to require masks or require their employees be vaccinated. I think those are things that are good and that the citizens of St. Joseph would be appreciative of that,” Davis said.

Davis says he's also following the debate around the future of the I-229 double decker bridge.

While there's been a big push from most of the council to keep the bridge and it's interstate designation Davis says he just wants to make sure that there is a good roadway there for the future.

"Whether they tear it down or build something new, we have to maintain the same access for people who are traveling in that area from the north and south. We get a lot of traffic from people not just from St. Joseph but also outside the region, livestock haulers and that sort of thing, they use that as a vital express down to the stockyards. We have to still maintain that level of access,” Davis said.

The primary election is Tuesday, February 8.

Watch KQ2 news for more election previews.