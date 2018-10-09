City Council appoints Human Rights Commission

(St. Joseph,MO) The city council has finalized the sitting members for the new Human Rights Commission. The commission was created following the passage of the city’s non-discrimination ordinance, and will be used to to voluntarily mediate issues of alleged discrimination in housing, employment and public services.

The commission will be comprised of nine members recommended by each city council members to represent areas of the community including education, large and small business, protected classes and social services, as well as everyday citizens.

“We are making progress on human rights, and now that we have approved the Human Rights Commission, I’m looking forward to their meetings schedule. I might attend a couple of their meetings, advocacy and education are a big part of this,” Mayor Bill McMurray said.

Bridget Supple, Executive Director of the Inter-Serv Foundation, meets the requirements to represent a local social service agency and will serve three years until her term expires on October 8,2021.

Terri Lowden works at the law firm of Mark H Wissher PC and meets the requirements to represent small business (less than 50 employees); she will serve two years until her tern expires October 8, 2020.

Claire Clark, Community Health event planner for Mosaic Life Care, meets the criteria to represent a large business (more than 50 employees), and will serve two years until her term expires on October 8, 2020.

Dr. Kay Siebler, professor of English at Missouri Western State University, meets the criteria to represent the educational community sector and will serve one year, until her term expires on October 8, 2019.

Sharon Luce and Michael Jasper will each serve a single year, until their terms expire on October 8, 2019.Reverend Brian Kirk will serve two years until his term expires on October 8, 2020.Rusty Summers and Kayla Cheeney will each serve three years until their terms expire on October 8, 2021