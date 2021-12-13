City Council approves ARPA funding for local projects

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph City Council approved its first round of American Rescue Plan Act projects at its meeting Monday.

The first round of $19 million allotted to the City under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will go to a variety of agencies and organizations operating in St. Joseph. The City will oversee an additional $19 million in funding next year with work sessions starting in January.

St. Joseph projects approved for American Rescue Act Plan funding: Children's Discovery Center (Mosaic Foundation) - $4 million

Hillyard Technical Center (SJSD) - $2.25 million

Old Town North Neighborhood - $2,000,000

Civic Arena - $1 million

Community Action Partnership- $800,000

MidCity Excellence- $750,000

Family Guidance Center - $600,000

MWSU - Law Enforcement Academy - $450,000

Pivotal Point Housing - $225,000.

St. Joseph Landmark Commission - $70,000

Bartlett Center - $50,000

Noyes Home - $50,000

St. Joseph Historical Society - $25,000

Innovation Stockyard - About $21,000

St. Joseph Youth Alliance - $20,000

Sisters of Solace - $20,000

Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing - $20,000

Allied Arts Council - $15,000

Earlier this year, applicants were vetted through a consulting agency and local committee before hitting the council’s desks. The winners of this round were Family Guidance Center, Hillyard Technical Center, Innovation Stockyard, Missouri Western State University’s Law Enforcement Academy, Pivotal Point, the Kolbe-Pucket Center for Healing, Allied Arts Council, Sisters of Solace, St. Joseph Historical Society, and the St. Joseph Youth Alliance.

Agencies and organizations approved for funding have to submit reimbursement orders to the City to receive their funding.