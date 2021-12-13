Clear
City Council approves ARPA funding for local projects

St. Joseph City Council approved its first round of American Rescue Plan Act projects at its meeting Monday.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph City Council approved its first round of American Rescue Plan Act projects at its meeting Monday.

The first round of $19 million allotted to the City under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will go to a variety of agencies and organizations operating in St. Joseph. The City will oversee an additional $19 million in funding next year with work sessions starting in January.

St. Joseph projects approved for American Rescue Act Plan funding: 

  • Children's Discovery Center (Mosaic Foundation) - $4 million
  • Hillyard Technical Center (SJSD) - $2.25 million
  • Old Town North Neighborhood - $2,000,000
  • Civic Arena - $1 million
  • Community Action Partnership- $800,000
  • MidCity Excellence- $750,000
  • Family Guidance Center - $600,000
  • MWSU - Law Enforcement Academy - $450,000
  • Pivotal Point Housing - $225,000.
  • St. Joseph Landmark Commission - $70,000
  • Bartlett Center - $50,000
  • Noyes Home - $50,000
  • St. Joseph Historical Society - $25,000
  • Innovation Stockyard - About $21,000
  • St. Joseph Youth Alliance - $20,000
  • Sisters of Solace - $20,000
  • Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing - $20,000
  • Allied Arts Council - $15,000

Earlier this year, applicants were vetted through a consulting agency and local committee before hitting the council’s desks. The winners of this round were Family Guidance Center, Hillyard Technical Center, Innovation Stockyard, Missouri Western State University’s Law Enforcement Academy, Pivotal Point, the Kolbe-Pucket Center for Healing, Allied Arts Council, Sisters of Solace, St. Joseph Historical Society, and the St. Joseph Youth Alliance.

Agencies and organizations approved for funding have to submit reimbursement orders to the City to receive their funding.

