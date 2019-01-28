Clear
City Council approves catering license extension

New law will allow businesses with liquor licenses along a section of Frederick Ave. to apply for catering licenses that would allow them to serve alcohol outdoors.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 9:50 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  St. Joseph's city council approved a new ordinance at its meeting Monday night that they hope will increase  opportunities for businesses along an area of Frederick St. east of downtown.

By a 6-2 vote, the council extended catering licenses for bars and restaurants that already have liquor licenses along the Frederick St. corridor from 10th St. to 22nd St.

A number of new restaurants and bars have opened in this area in the past couple years joining others that have been there for a long time, creating its own entertainment district.

"This is growth. This is a lot of progress and these are a lot of home grown St. Joseph people that have put a lot of time and a lot of their own resources into opening up businesses along one of our city's busiest corridors.

The measure passed despite one woman coming forward who said she lived in the neighborhood. She said she had concerns that outdoor events that included bands and alcohol would negatively affect those who live nearby and potentially increase crime.

Council members stressed that the new ordinance would not allow these businesses to close down Frederick Street and that any outdoor events held would be limited to parking lots or side streets.

A strong cold front passed through the area overnight. Skies are mostly clear after starting off our Monday on a cloudy note with some light rain. Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day from our overnight high of 41 degrees around 1 a.m. to the teens in the afternoon. Wind chills will also make it very cold by tonight, likely below zero as winds will be strong from the northwest at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 45 mph at times.
