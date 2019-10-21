Clear

City Council approves indoor vaping ban

St. Joseph's City Council banned the use of e-cigarettes in indoor public places at Monday evening's meeting.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's City Council banned the use of e-cigarettes in indoor public places at Monday's meeting.

The new law will mirror current regulations against smoking cigarettes and other tobacco products indoors.

The law does not include any ban on the sell of e-cigarette products.

City staff and council members said there were too many unknowns in regards to the health effects of vaping.

"It took us many decades to find out tobacco was dangerous to people's health, and it wasn't until many people had already died from tobacco use. We don't want that to happen with vaping," said St. Joseph Health Department director Debra Bradley.

According to the health department, the city is monitoring less than 10 cases of suspected vaping-related lung injuries.

The ban will go into effect in 60 days.

