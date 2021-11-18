City Council continues to discuss double-decker bridge

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph City Council met Thursday for a joint meeting with the Metropolitan Planning Organization to discuss city transportation plans.

The council voted on and approved MPO’s Unified Planning Work Program and Safety Performance Measures.

Following after the floor was open to public comment, which prompted a debate over whether or not to move forward with plans regarding the double-decker bridge.

“There’s a lot of people who have separate answers and everyone has a different definition of what need is. There’s a lot of components. This decision is getting closer to an actual implementation. I'd encourage anyone who is interested to get involved, offer their opinion,” said Bob Dempster, Chairman of the Metropolitan Planning Organization.

The Missouri Department of Transportation urged action due to the age and future maintenance costs the structure would require, while others in the conversation believed it would limit access and business to St. Joseph, and should remain untouched.

Right now five options remain on how to move forward with the double-decker. At the conclusion of the meeting, MPO said they were not able to offer a recommendation to this issue until given further information.

MoDOT plans to have public meetings in the future to get public opinion regarding the decision process.