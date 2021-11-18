Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

City Council continues to discuss double-decker bridge

St. Joseph City Council met Thursday for a joint meeting with the Metropolitan Planning Organization to discuss city transportation plans.

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 3:43 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph City Council met Thursday for a joint meeting with the Metropolitan Planning Organization to discuss city transportation plans. 

The council voted on and approved MPO’s Unified Planning Work Program and Safety Performance Measures.
Following after the floor was open to public comment, which prompted a debate over whether or not to move forward with plans regarding the double-decker bridge.

“There’s a lot of people who have separate answers and everyone has a different definition of what need is. There’s a lot of components. This decision is getting closer to an actual implementation. I'd encourage anyone who is interested to get involved, offer their opinion,” said Bob Dempster, Chairman of the Metropolitan Planning Organization. 

The Missouri Department of Transportation urged action due to the age and future maintenance costs the structure would require, while others in the conversation believed it would limit access and business to St. Joseph, and should remain untouched.

Right now five options remain on how to move forward with the double-decker. At the conclusion of the meeting, MPO said they were not able to offer a recommendation to this issue until given further information.

MoDOT plans to have public meetings in the future to get public opinion regarding the decision process.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Atchison
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the mid 20s. Tomorrow morning clouds will start to build back into the area. Winds will start to pick up as well with gusts up to 35 mph out of the south. Temperatures will slowly warm into the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will stay fairly seasonal throughout the weekend with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be slightly calmer on Saturday before picking up again Sunday. Another cold front will move through early next week dropping temperatures back into the 40s on Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories