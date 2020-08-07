City Council discusses range of topics during work session from flooding to the coronavirus

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph City Council met Thursday via Zoom to talk about a range of topics from flood relief to the coronavirus.

The United Way kicked off the meeting with an update about families recovering from the south end flooding, saying about 10 families are still living in hotels as of Thursday.

However, the organization says that number is moving daily and hourly.

“There have still been a couple of people entering hotels within recent days because damage is more than they expected and they need to get out or their mid-range housing plans fell through pretty abruptly and they were facing homelessness,” Kylee Strough from the United Way said.

Additionally, more volunteers from Missouri Baptist disaster relief may be coming to St. Joseph and stay for a longer period to help with disaster relief.

Currently, the group has set up trailers with showers and laundry at Lake Contrary Elementary and they've been helping muck out homes.

On Saturday, a food box giveaway will be at the Keys Christian Fellowship Church for families affected by the flood. Agencies and other churches will be on hand to offer and coordinate resources from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The work session also touched on coronavirus in the community. good news there.

We are trending down in the number of new cases over the last seven days. The 10-day and 14-day average of cases is flat.

Gary Clapp, a professor at Missouri Western who has been helping brief the city on statistics, says he can't explain why we are not trending like the rest of the country but he'll take it.

"Good work, good news. Nothing nasty. We’re always watching to see if it’s going to shoot up and we seem to be under control,” Clapp said. “I like the data, I like the way the data looks.”

City council also talked about the downtown project to remove some of those pesky stoplights and replace them with 4-way stops.

The council said they liked the plans that have been proposed so far, but to make it official, Public Works will draw up an ordinance for the city council later this month.

“We have been, as a community, really behind at looking at signals in general so what we’ll be doing if you guys vote to approve this is over the next several years is to continue to look at signals across the city and look at whether things make sense anymore,” Director of Public Works Andy Clements said.

The next city council meeting is Monday, August 10.