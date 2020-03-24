City Council passes emergency ordinance to prevent price gouging

St. Joseph City Council passed an emergency ordinance during their Monday night meeting. The ordinance is aimed at preventing price gouging in the city and takes effect immediately.
The city has a call center for any questions regarding the shelter in place order: 816-271-4613
