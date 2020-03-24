Clear
BREAKING NEWS Coronavirus: Missouri state prison inmate positive for COVID-19 Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

City Council passes emergency ordinance to prevent price gouging

Violators could face fines imposed by the city.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 9:14 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

St. Joseph City Council passed an emergency ordinance during their Monday night meeting. The ordinance is aimed at preventing price gouging in the city and takes effect immediately. 

The city has a call center for any questions regarding the shelter in place order: 816-271-4613

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
We are watching another disturbance that will be giving us a good chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms as we go into your Tuesday morning and afternoon. A good looking Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories