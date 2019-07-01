City Council to consider Kratom ban for anyone under 21

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's City Council will once again consider banning a controversial herbal supplement.
At its meeting Monday night, council members are expected to vote on an ordinance that would ban anyone under 21 from buying or possessing Kratom.
Council members voted against a total ban of Kratom earlier this month.
RELATED STORIES: COUNCIL VOTES DOWN BAN ON KRATOM
The U.S Food and Drug Administration has warned consumers not to use Kratom.
Kratom is a plant that grows naturally in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. In the U.S., Kratom is sold in the form of pills, powders and tea as an over-the-counter remedy for pain relief and to treat opioid withdrawal and conditions like anxiety and depression.
But the FDA warns Kratom may affect the body the same way opioids do, and carries similar risks of abuse, addiction and in some cases, death. The FDA also said there is no evidence to support the use of Kratom as a treatment for opioid use.
There has been an effort by federal agencies to classify Kratom as a Schedule I drug but that recommendation has not been approved.
The council will vote at its meeting at 7:00 p.m. Monday.
