City Council to hold public hearing on proposed budget Monday

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 12:48 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph City Council we be holding a public hearing on the proposed budget for the fiscal year of 2019/2020 on Monday.

The hearing will take place at 7:00 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall.

At the hearing, people will be given the opportunity to comment on the proposed budget.

The city has provided a general summary of the proposed budget ahead of the hearing which can be found by clicking here.

Several other public hearings are also taking place Monday, which can be found on the city council's agenda via the link above.

After a spectacular weekend with our weather, rain is back in the forecast for almost the entire work week ahead.
