City Council to vote on donation to Kolbe-Puckett Center

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph City Council will vote Monday on a potential $5,000 donation to the St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing.

The proposal originated from council member, Brian Myers and comes after Buchanan County donated a similar amount recently.

St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray says that helping people get back on their feet is important and that the city is committed to help institutions that do exactly that.

"Whatever we can do to help people get back on their feet, on the road to recovery we want to do it," McMurray said. "I know a lot of organizations in town that will help, and this is probably the newest, so I certainly want to support them and help people get back on their feet."

The money will come from the city's Cell Phone Fund.

The proposed donation will be voted on at the December 17 city council meeting.