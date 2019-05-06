City Council to vote on purchasing land for new sewer maintenance facility

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph City Council will be voting Monday night on a bill to purchase land that would house the Water Protection Line Maintenance Division.

The land, located on the 2200 block of S. 4th St. in St. Joseph would cost the city $42,000. These funds are available in the Fiscal Year 2018/2019 Water Protection fund.

The superintendent of streets and infrastructure for the City of St. Joseph, Keven Schneider, says the move would help streamline the process and save costs.

At the division's current location at 3405 S. Belt Hwy., room is running out for expansion and space is limited for large trucks and machinery.

Being located on the S. Belt Hwy. is also posing safety concerns, Schneider says. Slow moving trucks turning in and out of the site is difficult given the amount of traffic that travels on the highway.

The new location on S. 4th Street would also be closer to the city yards where trucks from the sewer maintenance division have to go for gas. The city yards also holds some of the division's equipment.

Schneider says the move would pay off in the long run.

"You know, efficiency is money," he said. "And if we can save money by our operations compared to before I think that's always a big plus."

It is unclear when the move would happen if city council approves the bill. Schneider said buildings would have to be constructed for the new facility but it is too early to discuss specifics.

At this time, there is no plan to relocate the recycling center that the sewer maintenance facility shares a site with on the S. Belt Hwy.