City Council votes on expanding accessibility at St. Joseph Transit

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city of St. Joseph will consider more upgrades to St. Joseph Transit Monday night.

The upgrades include increasing ADA accessibility to facilities, expanding weekend services, and a bus rider app.

St. Joseph Transit "The Ride" eight fixed routes encompass the city limits of St. Joseph and Elwood, Kansas.

The bill asks for the council’s approval of three Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission grants totaling $520,123 to update the transit system.

The source of the funding is a mix of state, local and federal money.

One part of the money would go towards updating bus stops and door mechanisms to increase ADA accessibility. According to the proposed agreement, the money would go to upgrading signage, lighting, and seating at about 40 bus stops. Another portion of the grant would go towards fixing the automatic doors at the Transit Administration building. According to the proposal, the doors are unreliable for ADA customers and two decades old.

Additionally, the grant money would go towards a St. Joseph Transit application that would provide riders with real-time information about city buses.

For the third portion of the grant, the city would like to use the money for expanding weekend services.

The Council is scheduled to meet Monday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.