City Council's New Year's Resolution is to improve the appearance of St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) During Monday's City Council meeting, members discussed goals for the 2021 year.

The common goal amongst the group is community appearance in St. Joseph. Council leaders all agreeing that cleaning up the city should be the main goal of 2021.

"The overall appearance of the city is something that we need to be focusing on," said Brian Myers, a City Council member. "It is the number one thing that people are dissatisfied with as far as the city, according to the last couple of community surveys that have gone out through Community Alliance."

According to Clint Thompson, who works with the city's Planning and Community Development, over this council's term, they have several programs that are active with city cleanup and have support from the city council.

City leaders want more to be done and are not happy. "You know, community appearance is one of the major things that we need to focus on in my opinion. Just what people see. We're trying to look at ways of bringing people into our community, but what they're seeing when they come into our community is not always the greatest," Madison Davis of city council added.

Another hot topic of discussion was the Krug Park Amphitheater. Mayor Bill McMurray commented, "One of the big goals the council has had all along is the Krug park project. What we do there. You know, in my opinion, that oughtta be one of our priorities."

The city has a project in the works to improve the amphitheater, now the city wants to see it move, making it a top priority for 2021.

Other areas around town that city leaders discussed are to clean up and re-pave alleyways, along with continuing work on the riverfront; a project that is apart of the "Imagine St. Joseph 2040" plan.