City, Evergy prepares for 2nd round of Winter Weather

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) 2021 After the first round of winter weather on Tuesday, St. Joseph is preparing for round two on Friday.

The city streets department told us they're ready for whatever the weather throws at them again.

"If we can pre-treat we will, Keven Schneider, Superintendent, St. Joseph City Streets Department said. "It kinda depends on the moisture at the beginning of the storm.

Streets crews won't be the only ones busy, Evergy plans to out as well just days after that first winter storm knocked out power to as much as 20,000 of its customers.

"I think we've seen some estimates where there my be a broader swath of area that's affected by the next storm coming in, Dan Hegeman, Evergy spokesman said. "Let's hope that it goes well south of us all and that we will fare better than what we have."

The storm is expected to move in shortly after midnight Friday morning.