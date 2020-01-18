St. Joseph City Council members held a closed session Friday afternoon, however the reason cited was to discuss personnel issues.
Related Content
- City Leaders Hold Closed Session After Chief Accountant Calls for State Audit
- City Council holds Saturday work session
- St. Joseph City Council holds vote in closed session to suspend city manager
- State auditors should review St. Joseph finances, city accountant says
- EPA to hold public listening session Wednesday
- City audit suggests $13 million in capital improvement needs
- City audit committee still waiting for lost sewer revenue numbers
- State Audit Uncovers Millions in Questionable SNAP Purchases
- Missouri State Auditor releases Sex Offender Registration Program audit
- City Leaders React to Survey
Scroll for more content...