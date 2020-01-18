Clear
City Leaders Hold Closed Session After Chief Accountant Calls for State Audit

St. Joseph city council members held a closed session after one of the chief accountants for the city called for a state audit.

Jan 18, 2020

St. Joseph City Council members held a closed session Friday afternoon, however the reason cited was to discuss personnel issues.

