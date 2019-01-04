Clear

"City Link" goes digital

City Link, formerly a newsletter is now an online-only publication

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 6:22 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The city released its first-ever, all digital City Link, this week. The publication has converted from a newsletter format in years past to the current online-only format. The city said the new version is better suited for mobile devices and is more visual.

"That's what we wanted to do with the City Link," Mary Robertson, city communications manager. "Instead of a fifteen-page newsletter, we're going down to a five or six item scroll down on a screen driving people back to the website."

Smaller production staff and user trends motivated the city to make the changes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. Temperatures started off on the cool side but quickly warmed up into the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will continue to stay above normal on Saturday with highs reaching into the mid to upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events