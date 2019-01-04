(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The city released its first-ever, all digital City Link, this week. The publication has converted from a newsletter format in years past to the current online-only format. The city said the new version is better suited for mobile devices and is more visual.

"That's what we wanted to do with the City Link," Mary Robertson, city communications manager. "Instead of a fifteen-page newsletter, we're going down to a five or six item scroll down on a screen driving people back to the website."

Smaller production staff and user trends motivated the city to make the changes.