City Manager Bruce Woody offered position in Pensacola, Florida

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph could begin a search for a new city manager.
Bruce Woody may be on his way out. Woody has been offered an executive director position at the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority in Pensacola, Florida.
According to the utility's board chair, Woody was selected after a nationwide search.
"The board members of the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority voted unanimously to offer the position of executive director the Bruce Woody," ECUA chair Lois Benson said. "We are looking forward to having Mr. Woody at the helm of our organization."
The ECUA is a public utility which provides potable water, sanitary sewer and sanitation services, including collections and recycling, primarily to residents of Escambia County.
Woody would not confirm that he's been offered a job or is resigning from City Hall.
Woody was named City Manager in 2011 and previously served as city's Public Works Director.
