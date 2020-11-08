City, Mo Nat'l Guard hold Covid-19 drive thru test

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In the midst of rising Covid-19 cases locally, more testing is happening in St. Joseph, Saturday at the Heritage Baseball Field the Missouri National Guard once again held drive thru Covid-19 testing.

"It’s very important to take advantage of these opportunities," Richard Demarest, Covid-19 test patient said. "I would encourage other people to do the very same thing when they have that opportunity"

Those getting tested said even though this wasn’t their first time doing so, the rise in cases as cold weather approaches was cause for worry."

"We’re concerned about the winter time that’s coming up," Demarest said.

Demarest said he wants people to understand how susceptible the general public is to the virus.

"It can effect anybody," He said. "At any age, its not necessarily just one particular group of people. We have lost friends, I know of others who are currently in hospitals in the area."

Some admit they were nervous to do the test, but recent modifications including self administration and less invasive process they said, made them more comfortable.

Those getting tested also want people to know the process gives valuable information at no cost.

"It’s better to be safe than sorry," Briana Ward, Covid-19 test patient said.

The National Guard said about 400 people registered for the testing event.