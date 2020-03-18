Clear
BREAKING NEWS Governor confirms first coronavirus related death in Missouri Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

St. Joseph Transit plans to stay open

The St. Joseph Transit will continue to operate under normal hours in the midst of COVID-19.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 6:00 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Transit will continue to operate under normal hours in the midst of COVID-19.

The reason for staying open is because the bus is the only form of transportation for some. 

General Manager Michelle Schultz of City Transit says, "It's vital to part of the population of the city where we are their only means of transportation. So it's important that we can keep running for them."

The Transit is taking extra steps on cleaning the buses and facilities hourly and at night.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Mostly cloudy skies were found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday and temperatures warmed into the upper 50s and lower 60s. A strong cold front will make its way towards the Midwest on Thursday giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms and some of the thunderstorms could be on the strong side.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories