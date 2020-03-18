St. Joseph Transit plans to stay open

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Transit will continue to operate under normal hours in the midst of COVID-19.
The reason for staying open is because the bus is the only form of transportation for some.
General Manager Michelle Schultz of City Transit says, "It's vital to part of the population of the city where we are their only means of transportation. So it's important that we can keep running for them."
The Transit is taking extra steps on cleaning the buses and facilities hourly and at night.
