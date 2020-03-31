City amends stay-at-home order, extended through April 24

(ST. JOSEPH, MO) The City of St. Joseph announced Tuesday an amendment to extend the stay-at-home order originally issued earlier this month.

The amendment also gives guidance, from the department of Homeland Security, for essential businesses that will remain open during the order. Essential businesses "shall make reasonable efforts to perform only the activities that qualify the business as an essential business and other activities that materially support the activities that qualify the business as an essential business. Essential businesses shall make reasonable efforts to require people to remain separated by physical space of at least six feet."

The declaration also states that "appropriate actions" may take place with respect to any person or business that fails to comply with the order.

Individual travel that is not for attending work or for essential business or to obtain necessary food, (including from restaurants), obtaining medicine, supplies, pet supplies, or medical treatment is strongly discouraged. Travel for outdoor recreation may also occur.

Restaurants that have previously suspended operation or limited service can now be allowed to sell alcohol or liquor in the original package. "Provided only original package products are sold for off-premise consumption; mixed drinks poured and repackaged by the retailer are not sold; and transactions occur by carry-out, pickup, or otherwise on the licensed premises in accordance with the Declaration and Order."

The full amendment is posted below.