City and county officials continue to monitor Missouri River

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In a press release, officials from the City of St. Joseph say that they anticipate evacuation orders to be lifted Saturday afternoon or evening.

The Missouri River rose to over 32 feet on Friday, which triggered the mandatory evacuation notices for areas in south St. Joseph.

Across the river into Kansas, work was underway throughout the week to keep water away from the cities of Elwood and Wathena. As of Friday evening, no water had made it into Elwood and county officials call the levees 'strong'.

The 139th Airlift Wing was assisting with sandbagging efforts Friday as water rose on the levees in Elwood.

Doniphan County Emergency Management officials releasing some good news Friday, saying that the hard work to protect Elwood has paid off so far.

"There's actually been no flooding at all," Rick Howell, working on behalf of Doniphan County Emergency Management said. "The levee is really, really strong. We are confident in that the levee is strong. There's been no levee breach, there have been no levees overtopping. All the homes in Elwood are dry."

The Missouri River is expected to crest on Friday and fall through the weekend. It is forecast the river will fall below major flood stage on Sunday.