City and regional road crews prepare for third winter storm of the year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The third and perhaps most interesting winter storm of the year is on it’s way to Northwest Missouri, bringing some amount of snow for all but exactly how much will depend on where you live.

"A shift of thirty miles and the storm could mean an additional 10 inches for somebody," Christopher Redline, MoDOT said.

Forecasts call for St. Joseph to be a boundary line for snow. Points south of the city are expected to see much less than points north.

Keven Schneider, the superintendent of city streets said it's hard to tell exactly how much snow will fall where.

"We just have to play the hand that’s dealt to us I guess," He said.

Local shoppers preparing also, At Hy-Vee they were stocking up on storm staples before the snow starts to fall.

"I needed some bread and milk cause I’m going to be prepared for the storm that’s going to be coming soon," Elaine Hubbard, a shopper said.

With several inches of snow expected for the northern half of our viewing area, the Missouri Department of Transportation is calling in reinforcements from the Columbia area to help clear roads.

"The first priority is to keep the interstates and the major highways open," Redline said. "Then we just work towards the lower volume routes."

Both MoDOT and the city streets department will likely have to start treating roads after the snow falls, due to rain in the forecast beforehand.

Exactly how Monday’s storm will play out relies on several factors, but those in charge of keeping the roads clear plan to be out in force no matter what

"We’ll be fully staffed and ready to go," Redline said.

For more information on road conditions, drivers are encourages to check out the Traveler's Information Map on MoDOT's website.