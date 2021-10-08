City asks residents to attend Community Visioning Session

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph, and the RDG Planning & Design company are creating a comprehensive plan for the future.

The City of St. Joseph is calling all residents to be a part of the conversation for the future plans of the city.

"It's really important that people who are active in St. Joe who are truly passionate about the city come out and have their voices heard," St. Joseph City Planner Zack Martin said.

A community visioning session is being held Tuesday to discuss the city's development and growth over the next 20 years.

"Ultimately I think there's lots of opportunities out there for the city of St. Joe and I think this will provide a clear vision and strategy of where residents and community members would like to be in the future," Amy Haase from RDG Planning & Design Principal said.

The goal is to form a comprehensive plan, using the input from the community.

"A comprehensive plan for people who aren't familiar with that is a guiding document that the city will use to help guide development for the next 20 years for the city of St. Joe," Martin said.

All St. Joseph residents are encouraged to attend to learn more about the planning process as well as share their thoughts on what the future plans of St. Joseph should look like.

"As a planner I would tell them that it'll be a lot of fun. But I think it's also really important to think about your community, how investments are made in the future, what that means to maybe you as a member or as a resident," Haase said.

These ideas from the visioning session will be put into action for the city.

"As city government workers we utilize the plan in policy and other regulatory aspects," Martin said.

The city invites everyone to share their ideas of what the best version of St. Joseph will look like in the future.

"So that will be the next piece that we look at is where do we see growth potentially happening. If there are things that are important to you about that then we hope that you'll be there sharing those ideas," Haase said.

Everyone is encouraged to attend the session Tuesday, October 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the Remington Nature Center in St. Joseph.

Residents are also encouraged to fill-out an online survey. CLICK HERE to take that survey.