City auctions off surplus items to public

The city of St. Joseph held a surplus auction on Saturday at the Civic Arena.

Posted: Oct. 20, 2018 11:13 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) - The city of St. Joseph held a surplus auction on Saturday at the Civic Arena. 

Some of the items that were auctioned off were lawn mowers, vehicles, office equipment, electronics, and other items that the city either did not need any longer or were replaced.

Tammy Bembrick, the city of St. Joseph's Purchasing Agent, said that the auction allows people to claim some times that tax dollars paid for.

"I mean it is tax payer dollars that we pay for it with, so giving them an opportunity to get some of those items back," Bembrick said. 

The auction does not take place every year but the city does try to hold the event every few years.

All proceeds from the event return to the city's general revenue. 

Kimble Auction Services facilitated the auction. 

