Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

City bike trail expansion moves along with changes

The hiker/biker trail set to be constructed in the Northend received approval from the council to move ahead but with many changes and loss of funding.

Posted: Jun 14, 2021 6:20 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More decisions were made about the Chicago Great Western Trail at a city council work session on Monday.

The hiker/biker trail set to be constructed in the Northend received approval from the council to move ahead but with many changes. 

The original design stretched from Cook road to Blackwell road, along Savannah Road, which resulted in crossing private property lines. After area residents spoke out, the path of the trail has since relocated to right before the old railroad bridge which is located on city property. 

Because of the change, the city will lose $200,000 in federal grant money for the project. The city still has $85,000 in CIP money dedicated toward the project.

The project now awaits bids before starting construction.

Look for the full story on the reaction from neighbors in the Northend including updates from city planners on June 15 on KQ2 News.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Warm and sunny weather is set to continue today with highs back in the low to mid 90s. It will be warm and a bit humid this afternoon, but the heat index will be very close to the air temperature. Humidity will slowly start to increase mid week with the return of a southerly wind. Temperatures will continue to warm up with the warmest day likely on Thursday with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values will be approaching triple digits on Thursday. Rain chances will start to increase on Sunday into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories