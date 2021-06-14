City bike trail expansion moves along with changes

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More decisions were made about the Chicago Great Western Trail at a city council work session on Monday.

The hiker/biker trail set to be constructed in the Northend received approval from the council to move ahead but with many changes.

The original design stretched from Cook road to Blackwell road, along Savannah Road, which resulted in crossing private property lines. After area residents spoke out, the path of the trail has since relocated to right before the old railroad bridge which is located on city property.

Because of the change, the city will lose $200,000 in federal grant money for the project. The city still has $85,000 in CIP money dedicated toward the project.

The project now awaits bids before starting construction.

Look for the full story on the reaction from neighbors in the Northend including updates from city planners on June 15 on KQ2 News.