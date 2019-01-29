City buses ready to take on the bitter cold Wednesday morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Transit is preparing to make sure their buses are ready for the frigid temperatures Wednesday.
General Manager Mary Gaston said that city buses have been prepped for the winter before the cold weather hits. Mechanics are going through every bus adding protective fluids for the diesel fuel.
All city buses are also stored in an indoor garage every night so there shouldn't be any issues getting them started in the morning.
Gaston does want riders to be prepared to be out in the elements while waiting for their ride.
"We have a lot of sympathy for our customers who are catching buses on really cold days. We know it's tough. We recommend you bundle up. Wear hats and gloves because it is cold, even if you're at your bus stop for a little bit. It is cold."
Gaston added city buses will be running on regular schedule Wednesday and is not expecting any delays due to the cold.
You can always call for updates on your bus route at (816) 233-6700.
