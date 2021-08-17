City close to finalizing covid-19 relief funding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city is close to finalizing plans regarding the American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Tuesday morning, the committee heard from the final two presenters before discussing plans on how to correctly allocate the funds.

St. Joseph received $38 million in covid-19 relief funds that the city will distribute over two years. Originally, the committee planned to allocate $19 million throughout the city, but the city council took $6.2 million to keep sewer rates reasonable for the next two years and to recoup the loss of revenue from the pandemic.

The ARPA committee is working with $13 million this year and a proper plan to spread those funds throughout the community.

“The thing about this money is it’s a one-time shot. It’s never coming back," said Tama Wagner who is the head of the ARPA committee. "We’ll never see it again. It really is our responsibility to make sure we make very thoughtful decisions, and decisions that have the opportunity to have a lasting effect in the community.”

In June, the committee discussed a proper plan to allocate the funds. Cross-referencing the current city council's strategic plan, the Imagine 2040 plan, a 2021 community survey and aligning with the American Rescue Plan Act, the committee was able to narrow down to less than 20 organizations that will make a big impact in the community.

“I truly, truly appreciate the work that the committee has done. We’ve had exceptional presentations. Very thoughtful concepts," said Wagner. "I feel very really good about this preliminary list and I hope it’s a list that the city council recognizes is again is very thoughtful and very forward looking and that they do ultimately fund the projects on the list.”

Wagner said the committee will have a complete list of how many organizations the funds will go to, including the amount to each, that will then be presented to the city council.

The city council ultimately has the final say in how the funds will be allocated.