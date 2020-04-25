City confirms 11 new positive coronavirus cases

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Eleven new positive cases for COVID-19 have been confirmed in St. Joseph in the past twenty-four hours.

A total of 110 Triumph Foods employees were tested in the latter part of the week. Of those tested, Buchanan County resulted in ten positive cases and three more are still pending.

To date, a total of 57 confirmed cases and 3 probable cases have been identified in Buchanan County. Of those 60 cases, 38 are male and 22 are female.

Updated information on the testing for Triumph Foods employees indicates the testing will begin on Monday and run through Friday next week.

According to a statement by Triumph Foods on Friday, 16 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently under quarantine.