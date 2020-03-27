City confirms two positive coronavirus cases in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City officials confirmed two positive cases of coronavirus in St. Joseph on Friday.

The first patient is a woman in her 20s. The city said she is isolated at home with her family in St. Joseph. The woman has a recent travel history. Her test was confirmed through a private lab after she was tested at a Clinton County testing site.

The second patient is a woman in her 30s who officials said has no confirmed travel history. Officials said she lives in Buchanan County and is isolated at home. She was tested through Northwest Health Services. On Monday, Northwest Health Services announced a positive test result at Family Medicine Associates.

The St. Joseph Health Department is working with the Missouri Department of Health to investigate the cases and identify possible contacts of the positive cases.