City considers forming clean energy district

(St.Joseph,MO) St. Joseph could soon be going green. The city council will vote on an ordinance to make St. Joseph a Clean Energy District.

The ordinance was proposed by Councilmember At Large Brian Meyers to provide alternative funding options for people wanting to make their homes and businesses more energy efficient through the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program.

“A lot of times, you can’t get conventional financing for upgrading your water heater, because the amount of money you would need would be too low to go get conventional financing for it,” Myers said. “If you are a certified Clean Energy District, as I’m hoping St. Joseph will become, you will be able to get special financing through lenders and instead of going to the banks for them, and making a payment every month it will be done as a property tax assessment that you would pay annually.”

The PACE program does not require additional funding from the city or a special tax from residents, instead the program using a long-term repayment plan.The program would provide funding for people wanting to install solar panelling or make energy saving changes to their lighting, water pumps or heating and cooling systems.

The city council will vote on making St. Joseph a Clean Energy District at their next meeting on Monday, October 22. If approved homeowners can apply for financing at www.mced.mo.gov.