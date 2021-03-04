City continues talks of Krug Park Amphitheater renovation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City council members met to speak with officials from ASM Global about a renovation project involving the amphitheater at Krug Park.

"We’ve got a diamond out there at the end of our park system and we need to probably quit letting it deteriorate and do something about it." Kent O'Dell, city councilman said.

Help from the event management company and voter approval could secure a very bright future for the space, though it's one that includes a multi million dollar price tag.

ASM developers spoke with the council about what a new amphitheater space could do for the park and the city.

While there’s a lot excitement, there’s also concern over exactly how the city will secure the funding it needs to make the renovation a reality.

"Pretty much everybody wants to see something done with this, but this is terrible timing you know." said O'Dell said.

O'Dell said it comes at a time when there are other issues on the minds of taxpayers, such as the $107 million dollar school bond issue set to be voted on next month.

City leaders say they’re looking at other options.

"We definitely want to work on this so that it can be self paid for," O'Dell said, "It can be arranged where it’s not really going to affect everybody’s pocket money."

The first step in assessing the final costs as well as the economic impact of having the new venue is a feasibility study, the council set to vote on that next Monday.

"Some of the key elements it would provide would be the size of the venue, how many people it could see for a performance it would also provide revenue projections that would serve as a basis for financing the project and determining what economic development tool would be available to assist in payment." Bryan Carter, city attorney said.

The vote is scheduled for August.