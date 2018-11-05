City contributes to business park expansion

(St. Joseph,MO) St. Joseph will soon be expanding the infrastructure at the Mitchell Woods East Business Park.

Monday the city council agreed to partner with Buchanan County on the expansion project and allocated $894,773.00 towards infrastructure improvements.The project will expand Corporate Drive to connect to the Highway 36 interchange, approximately one mile east of the Riverside Road intersection.

The costs associated with the $1.2million project will be shared between Buchanan County, the City of St. Joseph and the developer Pharmland Ventures LLC.

Pharmland Ventures plans to develop property inside the business park and will contribute $120,000 to construct a portion of the project.Buchanan County will contribute $250,000 to the project.

The city will contribute $780,048 generated from rollover from the previous CIP tax cycle to provide roadways, curbs and sidewalks. The city will also allocate $114,725 from the Water Protection Fund to provide proper sewer infrastructure.

Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Harry Roberts said improving access to the business park will help draw in new employers.

“All of that land right there is going to be good for business development and creating and bringing some good paying jobs to St. Joe,” Roberts said.

City officials said road expansion will help alleviate traffic on Riverside Road by creating two access points to the business park.

The 36 interchange was funded through a grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development, and requires the investment bring in at least 60 new jobs to the area. If the job quota is not met by July 1, 2020, investors will be required to pay back the grant, which would cost Buchanan County over $1million.

“There’s been a lot of talk about job creation and what that would do with the financial responsibilities of having that bridge completed and what would have to be paid for the state,” Roberts said. “The neat part about it is, I think we are going to be getting the 60 job point. Which means the state will fully pay for it, and we won’t have to pay about $75,000 per job that’s not created.”

Roberts anticipates the road expansion project to be completed by June 2019.