City council approved ordinance for a 3 percent increase in pay for police and firefighters

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A plan is in place to pay St. Joseph’s police and firefighters more. The goal will now be to find the money to fund it.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, councilmembers approved a new ordinance laying out a yearly three percent increase for both police and firefighters.

However there was nothing in the language on how to pay for it and a future council could override the increases if they don't have the money in the budget.

Regardless, Monday's vote was good news for members of the local fraternal order of police, who say it will help with retention efforts.

“I know there’s several officers that I’ve spoken to that were actively seeking employment elsewhere. Places like Cameron PD and KCPD,” Sgt. Brad Kerns, FOP Lodge 3 president said. “After speaking to them if we can get this pay plan going, they’re going to stay here. There’s several of them that will stay here, they just want to feel they get to that endpoint at some point in their career.”

Also at Monday's meeting a first reading on a bill to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors was pulled.

Council members say they'd like to have a work session on the issue to learn more about it before moving forward.