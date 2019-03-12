Clear

City council approves grant for playground equipment

The St. Joseph City Council approved a grant Monday night to bring new playground equipment to six St. Joseph Parks.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph City Council approved a grant Monday night to bring new playground equipment to six St. Joseph Parks.

The $615,000 Community Development Block grant will be divided between playground equipment and new storm doors at the Pleasant Heights Apartment Complex. 

The playground equipment was originally a part of the CIP Project, but wouldn't have been able to be done for a few years. 

The grant allows approximately $420,000 worth of equipment to be installed. 

"We really felt like this was a good opportunity to replace the playground equipment and hopefully along with the playground equipment, we'll be able to make some other improvements that won't cost much money," St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Kemp said. "We'll have to do it with our staff and the materials we have available."

The new playground equipment at Hochman Park, College Hill Park, Mary Park, Seitz Park, Rest Square Park, and Patee Park will be installed this year. 

