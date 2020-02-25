City council approves medical marijuana relocation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city council passes a resolution to move Vertical Enterprises to it's newest location. The medical marijuana facility will be joining Eastowne Park, the quickly growing business area.

With a 5-3 vote, the city council supports the move, although some members weren't happy with the decision.

“Well I just basically have a philosophical problem with supporting one business over another. They’re out of towners. We don’t know them, really,”said councilman Russell Moore.

Venture Enterprises is the only CBD company in town that has the state-approved licensing to cultivate and manufacture medical marijuana.

The medical marijuana facility says although they've receieved a little push back, the St. Joseph community has been overall very welcoming.

“The initial reaction of most people to this is ‘it’s new, it’s different and I don’t like it.’ And I understand that completely. And I think St. Joe has taken a little more reflection and the city government has been very helpful. And I think they see the positives of it as well as the negatives,”says Chris Mchugh, one of Venture Enterprises' owners.

Three members of city council opposed the relocation resolution. Moore said he believes the council may have made a mistake supporting this resolution.

“My initial thought was that their license was based on the square footage of the building they were basically given the license for and now they are saying that building is not sufficient for them and they’re wanting to move. My thought was that I’m not too sure that the council should have gotten into the supporting role,”said Moore.

Venture Enterprises still need approval from the state to relocate, but once approved, they plan on moving to 3101 Townesouth Court.

The new building will create 40 new full-time positions, starting at $15 per hour. The CBD company plans on hiring locally.

Mchugh says Venture Enterprises' doors will open on October 1, 2020.