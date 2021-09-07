City council chooses "quadrant" option for redistricting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- With a 6-3 vote Monday night, St. Joseph now has four new city council districts.

During a council meeting Tuesday evening, council members selected the "quadrant" option over what some had called the "River to Riverside" model.

The quadrant map design split the city into four relatively equal quadrants, northwest, northeast, southwest and southeast. The other option, which many thought the council was going to select, had four, longer, narrower districts, from east to west stacked upon each other.

Many in the public had spoken out against that "stacked" option, saying it took away from neighborhood identity and combined parts of town that had little in common with each other into one district. Some had said that it wasn't appropriate for those who live along St. Joseph Avenue to be grouped in the same council district as those who live in 12 Oaks, two vastly different neighborhoods based on income.

"I think that people will have an actual clearer notion of where their district is, who their district coucil person will be," said council member Russell Moore, who voted for the quadrant model. "I think people will be happy with it, I hope so anyway. I'm happy with it."

Two years ago, St. Joseph voters voted to change the city charter reducing the number of districts from five to four. For city council elections next April, the new map will be used, with one council member selected from each new district and four other council members selected at-large.