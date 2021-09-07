Clear
City council chooses "quadrant" option for redistricting

Council members selected this option over another that many thought the council was going to vote for.

Posted: Sep 7, 2021 11:00 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- With a 6-3 vote Monday night, St. Joseph now has four new city council districts.

During a council meeting Tuesday evening, council members selected the "quadrant" option over what some had called the "River to Riverside" model.

The quadrant map design split the city into four relatively equal quadrants, northwest, northeast, southwest and southeast. The other option, which many thought the council was going to select, had four, longer, narrower districts, from east to west stacked upon each other.

Many in the public had spoken out against that "stacked" option, saying it took away from neighborhood identity and combined parts of town that had little in common with each other into one district. Some had said that it wasn't appropriate for those who live along St. Joseph Avenue to be grouped in the same council district as those who live in 12 Oaks, two vastly different neighborhoods based on income.

"I think that people will have an actual clearer notion of where their district is, who their district coucil person will be," said council member Russell Moore, who voted for the quadrant model. "I think people will be happy with it, I hope so anyway. I'm happy with it."

Two years ago, St. Joseph voters voted to change the city charter reducing the number of districts from five to four. For city council elections next April, the new map will be used, with one council member selected from each new district and four other council members selected at-large.

Today we saw highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds were out of the south this morning, and eventually out of the north later this afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Highs will be in the lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday due to the cold front. Humidity levels will also be much more comfortable after the front moves through. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend as dry and sunny weather continues.
