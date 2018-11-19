City council considers $6million plan for energy upgrades

(St. Joseph,MO) The city of St. Joseph is considering upgrading city buildings to be more energy efficient and save the city money. In a work session on Monday the city council met with Schneider Electric to discuss a plan to make city facilities more energy efficient. Schneider surveyed 19 city buildings and determined the first phase of a three phase renovation plan could cost the city approximately $6,388,822.

The major changes in Phase 1 would involve upgrading HVAC systems, replacing poorly insulated windows; upgrading plumbing and switching buildings from incandescent light bulbs to LED light bulbs.

Director of Public Works Andy Clements said the first phase focuses on projects that have the benefit of a high return in savings.

“It appears at this time that phase one is going to be the phase with the best pay back, so other phases will very likely have to have some additional funding from the city to make them,”Clements said.

The first phase would yield approximately $155,225 in annual energy savings; $66,639 in annual operations and maintenance saving and allow the city to receive a $81,835 rebate from KCP&L and a $25,000 rebate from Spire in the first year.

Clements said the savings from the energy efficient upgrades would then go back into a fund to pay off the debt of the original project.

The council originally met with Schneider Electric to review an audit of city facilities in September, and Clements said the company has since been working to find a more affordable renovations schedule.

“Since September, the amount of work originally identified from around $13million, [has gone] down to roughly $6million in the first phase. They’ve[Schneider] completed a design and have been working with different contractors in the community to put together some firm numbers and finalize the program,” Clements said.

The council will have the first reading of bill proposing the changes during the next council meeting on December 3.