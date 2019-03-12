City council narrowly approves resolution for rezoning the city for medical marijuana

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph City Council narrowly approved a resolution supporting rezoning the Mitchell Avenue plot for cultivation, dispensing, testing and light manufacturing of medical marijuana.

The resolution was approved by a 5-4 vote Monday night.

Voters supported Amendment 2 in November, which legalized marijuana, but before businesses can start, state and local regulations must be passed.

The resolution approved Monday night is not the final decision to rezone the area for medical marijuana.

Council member Brian Meyers expressed his opinion during the meeting.

"I can't remember the last time someone wanted to invest in midtown," Meyers said. "Four grocery stores have gone into the area and failed, it's time to try something else."

The next step is the Planning and Zoning Commission meets on March 28th to take up the same question and then will make a recommendation to the City Council about whether to rezone the area.