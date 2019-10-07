Clear

City council nixes two spending projects

One $50,000 proposal would have gone toward signage design for tourism, the other $176,000 for a public works study on Biogas collection.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph's city council was in a frugal mood on Monday.

During their regular meeting, council members voted down two separate spending proposals.

The first was a signage design study for $50,000 with Buchanan County pledging to match it with another $50,000.

The other was a Public Works Department study on Biogas collection that would have cost more than $176,000.

For most of the council members, the two projects was too much money for an uncertain return.

"Half the time we spend money on design, we don't get our money's worth," said council member Spanky O'Dell. "I don't think we have to have a design company come in and tell us where to put signs up. I don't think we need a design company to come in and tell us how to move a pipeline from a methane burner. There's a lot of things we need to start doing either in-house or doing it through contractors or bids."

One spending item the council did agree on was to continue with plans on a new joint project with Missouri Western State University on a new combined fire station and campus police station facility.

The council unanimously approved spending $275,000 from its Capital Improvement budget.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 49°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 49°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Another clear night is ahead for us with overnight lows in the 40s by Tuesday morning. But the very nice & sunny weather is likely to repeat on Tuesday with highs into the lower 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events