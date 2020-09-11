Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

City council passes emergency bill to rezone flood-damaged homes in south St. Joseph

Council members say the move allows homeowners to cut through the red tape in order to rebuild, but the recovery effort is still far from over.

Posted: Sep 11, 2020 10:33 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph City Council taking a step Thursday to help the south side rebuild from devastating flash flooding.

The city council unanimously passed an emergency bill to rezone flood-damaged homes in commercial zones to residential.

Council members say the move allows homeowners to cut through the red tape in order to rebuild, but the recovery effort is still far from over.

"This isn't over. There's still rebuilding down there, there's still problems,” City councilman Kent O’Dell said. “We got a lot of people who haven't got the funding and stuff needed to help so even though this has been done to help open the door to rebuild we still got problems down there."

Nearly 130 homes suffered major flood damage from flash flooding in July, another 25 saw minor damage.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Savannah
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Cloudy conditions and rain continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. The chance of rain will be there through the end of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories