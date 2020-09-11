City council passes emergency bill to rezone flood-damaged homes in south St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph City Council taking a step Thursday to help the south side rebuild from devastating flash flooding.

The city council unanimously passed an emergency bill to rezone flood-damaged homes in commercial zones to residential.

Council members say the move allows homeowners to cut through the red tape in order to rebuild, but the recovery effort is still far from over.

"This isn't over. There's still rebuilding down there, there's still problems,” City councilman Kent O’Dell said. “We got a lot of people who haven't got the funding and stuff needed to help so even though this has been done to help open the door to rebuild we still got problems down there."

Nearly 130 homes suffered major flood damage from flash flooding in July, another 25 saw minor damage.