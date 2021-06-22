City council reviews parks tax recommendations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph's city council responded generally positively after reviewing a committee's recommendations on how to spend monies from a proposed parks sales tax if it passes.

During a work session Tuesday afternoon at city hall, the council reviewed a list of almost $50 million worth of projects along with a supplemental list of another $11 million of proposed parks renovations.

Committee members say they put the list together wanting the money to be sread to all parts of the city while also taking care of some of the parks most immediate needs.

Council member P.J. Kovac said he felt the city already has too many parks, which currently number more than 30. However, other council members were more supportive of the spending plan.

"I'm hoping it will pass," said council member Brenda Blessing, about St. Joseph voters going to the polls on August 3rd to determine the fate of the tax proposal. "I think it's important. I think it's an investment in the future. We've got one of the only ones in the country that has a parkway that runs 26 miles. Central Park has something, but we have something too."

The committee formed to create the project list will now transition to an endorsement committee to coordinate a campaign in support of the tax.

St. Joseph voters will go to the polls on August 3rd. The 1/2 cent sales tax increase also includes a ten year sunset clause should it pass. It is expected to generate between $5-6 million in revenues to be spent on the parks system.

The complete list of the projects recommended by the committee are as follows:

Bartlett Park: $400,000

Bode Sports Complex: $3,078,000

Civic Arena: $2,120,000

College Hill: $350,000

Corby Grove: $100,000

Disc Golf Course: $27,500

Eastside Park (new), including dog park : $2,400,000

Eagles Field: $330,000

Fairview Golf Course: $1,500,000

Felix Street Square: $1,000,000

Hochman Park: $297.500

Huston-Wyyeth Park: $50,000

Hyde Park: $2,830,000

John Lucas Park: $630,000

Joyce Raye Patterson Center: $124,000

Krug Park: $12,795,000

Lion's Field: $465,000

Missouri Theater: $737,000

Northside Complex: $2,568,000

Noyes Complex (including Aquatics Ctr.): $8,861,000

Park Maintenance: $4525,000

Parks System (sidewalks): $1,000,000

Patee Park: $125,000

Phil Welch Stadium: $1,650,000

REC Center: $250,000

Remington Nature Center: $929,000

South Park Complex: $740,000

An additional supplemental list was also compiled. Projects will be completed if funding is available:

Bartlett Park: $360,000

Bode Sports Complex: $3,400,000

Horace Mann: $2,350,000

Hyde Park (aquatics and rec corridor): $3,525,000

Patee Park: $150,000

REC Center: $250,000

Remington Nature Center: $330,000