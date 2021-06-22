City council reviews parks tax recommendations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph's city council responded generally positively after reviewing a committee's recommendations on how to spend monies from a proposed parks sales tax if it passes.
During a work session Tuesday afternoon at city hall, the council reviewed a list of almost $50 million worth of projects along with a supplemental list of another $11 million of proposed parks renovations.
Committee members say they put the list together wanting the money to be sread to all parts of the city while also taking care of some of the parks most immediate needs.
Council member P.J. Kovac said he felt the city already has too many parks, which currently number more than 30. However, other council members were more supportive of the spending plan.
"I'm hoping it will pass," said council member Brenda Blessing, about St. Joseph voters going to the polls on August 3rd to determine the fate of the tax proposal. "I think it's important. I think it's an investment in the future. We've got one of the only ones in the country that has a parkway that runs 26 miles. Central Park has something, but we have something too."
The committee formed to create the project list will now transition to an endorsement committee to coordinate a campaign in support of the tax.
St. Joseph voters will go to the polls on August 3rd. The 1/2 cent sales tax increase also includes a ten year sunset clause should it pass. It is expected to generate between $5-6 million in revenues to be spent on the parks system.
The complete list of the projects recommended by the committee are as follows:
Bartlett Park: $400,000
Bode Sports Complex: $3,078,000
Civic Arena: $2,120,000
College Hill: $350,000
Corby Grove: $100,000
Disc Golf Course: $27,500
Eastside Park (new), including dog park : $2,400,000
Eagles Field: $330,000
Fairview Golf Course: $1,500,000
Felix Street Square: $1,000,000
Hochman Park: $297.500
Huston-Wyyeth Park: $50,000
Hyde Park: $2,830,000
John Lucas Park: $630,000
Joyce Raye Patterson Center: $124,000
Krug Park: $12,795,000
Lion's Field: $465,000
Missouri Theater: $737,000
Northside Complex: $2,568,000
Noyes Complex (including Aquatics Ctr.): $8,861,000
Park Maintenance: $4525,000
Parks System (sidewalks): $1,000,000
Patee Park: $125,000
Phil Welch Stadium: $1,650,000
REC Center: $250,000
Remington Nature Center: $929,000
South Park Complex: $740,000
An additional supplemental list was also compiled. Projects will be completed if funding is available:
Bartlett Park: $360,000
Bode Sports Complex: $3,400,000
Horace Mann: $2,350,000
Hyde Park (aquatics and rec corridor): $3,525,000
Patee Park: $150,000
REC Center: $250,000
Remington Nature Center: $330,000